MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Turning much colder overnight… 80s return next week

Don’t forget to spring forward overnight and also grab a coat as temperatures tonight will dip into the 30s. Some northern communities could even drop into the upper 20s. It will be breezy at times which means your feels like temperature will be in the 20s and 30s Sunday morning. There is a freeze warning in effect for Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties as temps could dip below the freezing mark.

Sunday afternoon will remain cool with highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. It will be breezy at times, but wind should subside by late afternoon.

Monday morning will be chilly, but not as cold as Sunday with lows in the 50s. Highs will return to near 80 degrees Monday and Tuesday. Rain will move into our area Tuesday afternoon and stay with us through Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will be pleasant with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The next cold front is expected to move into the Bay Area next weekend, but it appears to be much weaker then the previous one which means one can expect isolated showers Saturday into Sunday of next week.