Max Defender 8 Forecast: Tropical Development Likely In The Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Tonight our showers will quickly wind down and temps will stay mild in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday will be another pleasnat day. High temps will jump back up into the low 90s after a comfortable morning. There will be mostly cloudy skies to start the day with patchy clouds into the afternoon. The rain chance is only 30% and the rain will push inland.

Thursday the rain chances are even lower at 20% with high pressure moving overhead and drier air moving in. High temps will be in the low 90s. still. The rain chance is 20% again on Friday.

It’s still too early to know what if any effects the potential tropical system in the Atlantic will bring to the Tampa Bay area. Right now we have upped the rain chance with deeper mositure around on Monday and Tuesday.