Max Defender 8 Forecast: Tracking Hurricane Laura

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight will be mostly dry and clear. Temps will drop into the upper 70s in the Tampa Bay area.

Thursday the rain chance goes up to 40% with temps reaching into the mid 90s. The forecast high in Tampa is 93 degrees. The rain will develop during the afternoon and linger into the evening hours.

Friday the rain chance is 30% as any rain that develops quickly pushes east. The forecast high in Tampa is 92.

Overnight Laura will also make landfall near the Louisiana/Texas border. A devastating storm surge is likely along the Louisiana coastline. Damaging winds will be likely with the max winds at landfall around 150 mph. Heavy rain will inundate Louisiana and move north into Arkansas.