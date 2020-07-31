Max Defender 8 Forecast: Tracking Hurricane Isaias

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It was a hot day in Tampa Friday with a high of 93. It’s expected to remain steamy through the weekend with above average temps in the low to mid 90s.

Overnight temps will be mild in the upper 70s and skies will clear. Saturday morning will be sunny and through the day not much rain is expected. The rain chance is only 20% during the afternoon and evening. A forecast high of 95 is expected Saturday afternoon in Tampa.

Saturday evening Hurricane Isaias will approach the East Coast of Florida. The east coast will feel the brunt of the impacts in terms of rain squalls & wind. We will be on the drier, less intense west side of the storm.

Sunday morning will be breezy locally with dry conditions. Into the afternoon the rain chance goes up to 30%. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday is a seasonal summer day in the low 90s with only a 30% chance of rain.