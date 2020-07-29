LIVE NOW /
Max Defender 8 Forecast: Tracking Drier Air For The End Of The Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight will be mostly dry and pleasant with temps in the mid 70s. No rain is expected after our evening showers come to an end.

Thursday morning will be mostly dry and warm. Through the day temps will reach back up into the low 90s with a forecast high of 92. The rain chance is only 20% with a few afternoon storms developing and pushing inland.

Friday will be drier as well with rain chances near 20%. Temps will reach back up into the low to mid 90s. A ridge will settle in and drier air will keep the rain chances low.

