MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Time to put away the umbrella and break out the jacket

Rain is over for the Bay area as a cold front moved through Saturday afternoon. Now its time for temperatures to turn much colder. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 50s with 40s possible in northern communities.

Highs Sunday will only rise into the low 70s with a light breeze. It will be mostly sunny with the exception of some high cirrus clouds. High clouds will stick around through early Monday before skies turn clear through Tuesday.

Temperatures stay well below average with lows in the 50s through Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the 70s through Tuesday with 80s returning Wednesday through next weekend. Lows will turn mild Thursday and only drop into the 60s.

The next chance of rain comes Thursday afternoon when moisture from the south works back into the Bay area. Rain chances will be low, but present Thursday through next weekend.