Max Defender 8 Forecast: Temps Near Freezing Forecast for Parts Of The Tampa Bay Area Tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will fall quickly dropping into the 30s in most spots. The forecast low in Tampa is 38. There is a freeze warning for Citrus & Hernando counties tonight into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off feeling like winter, but by the afternoon should feel a good deal warmer. Highs will make it into the low 60s with mostly sunny skies and less wind. There is no rain in the forecast with very dry air in place.

Thursday morning will be chilly again with temps in the upper 40s. By Thursday afternoon temps will reach back up into the mid 70s making for a pleasant afternoon.

