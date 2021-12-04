MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: T-shirt weather returns

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA):

A reasonably quiet set up as expected throughout the next several days across the Tampa Bay area. low level moisture this morning may allow for patchy dense fog south and more widespread fog north of I four through 9 a.m. by that time, the sun will have come up and a dryer train will start to take over allowing the fog to burn off. Low visibility is going to be a concern for any kind of early morning commute. A surge in warmer air from the south will allow low temperatures to only dip into the mid and upper 50s this morning and steadily climb to above average highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.



Two weather features are being monitored at the same time throughout the Southeast that will be affecting our weather through the next several days. A new front is emerging from the Mississippi river valley and will begin to deepen further south but mainly track eastward. At the same time, high pressure is still involved throughout the Gulf of Mexico near the panhandle and just off the eastern seaboard of the Carolinas. This will aid in holding off major wet weather development by keeping much of the fronts energy north, throughout the interior of the Southeast instead of deepening into the sunshine State.

For the most part, the state of Florida will remain under a dryer trend through the weekend however there are signs of a brief southerly flow that will allow for a few isolated showers to occur Sunday early along the coast and then late in the day for our extreme Eastern Counties such as Highlands County and Eastern Polk County.



Signs of a new front and upper level low are popping up within our forecast model runs for late next week between Thursday and Friday. At this time, we do have a split between forecast models in how the front will interact with the Tampa Bay area in regards to rain chances and our temperatures. At this time, we are giving signs of a wet weather threat with afternoon temperatures remaining above average.