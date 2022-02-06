MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns briefly before another round of rain arrives

Rain is now finished for the Bay Area, but cloud cover will stick around through the overnight hours. Lows Monday will drop into the mid 50s. Expect partial clearing throughout the day which means some sun will return on Monday with highs will rise into the upper 60s.

Clouds thicken Monday night with heavy rain Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be a cold and rainy day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Isolated showers hang around through Wednesday morning, but sunshine will return later in the day.

Highs will gradually warm from the mid 60s Wednesday to the mid 70s Saturday with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Another front is expected to bring rain and cooler temperatures next Sunday.