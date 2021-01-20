Max Defender 8 Forecast: Sunny and dry in Tampa Bay, warming trend ongoing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- A chilly start to our Wednesday morning, but not as cool as Tuesday. Lows fell into the mid 30’s for Citrus and Hernando counties. Elsewhere temps were a touch warmer in the 50s.

The warming trend continues today. Abundant sunshine will warm temps into the low 70s this afternoon which is near average for the middle of January. It’ll be a nice and pleasant day. Great time to enjoy the great outdoors, clear skies and plenty of sunshine.

High pressure will keep rain chances out of the forecast through the rest of the work week and allow temperatures to get warmer and warmer each day.

Tonight, temps fall into the low 50s. Expect more sunshine Thursday afternoon with highs near 72 degrees.

Rain chances and humidity levels will increase slightly over the weekend ahead of the next cold front.

The next chance for rain is not until Saturday and even yet, those rain chances look pretty small at 10% as the weak front passes. Skies will be mostly cloudy all day. Despite the clouds and stray shower, temps will warm into the mid-70s.

Behind the front, temperatures will remain above average with highs in the mid to upper-70s early next week. Another front will pass through Wednesday.