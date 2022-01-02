MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Strong front brings storms overnight… cool and breezy Monday

Rain and storms will move through after midnight, but will be out of the area by the morning commute Monday. Storms in northern communities have a marginal chance of being severe with the main threat being strong, gusty wind although I think most if not all of the severe weather will remain to our north. Monday morning lows will drop to around 60 degrees and highs only warm into the mid to upper 60s.

It will start out partly to mostly cloudy, but become sunny during the afternoon with a breezy north wind. Tuesday morning will be the coolest as temps drop to around 50, but highs throughout the week will be in the mid to upper 70s.

A weaker front comes in Friday morning which will provide a slight chance of rain late Thursday into early Friday. By next weekend, highs will be right back to near 80 degrees