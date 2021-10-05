MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Storm threat grows across Tampa Bay

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA):

Frontal boundary system continues to track from the Mississippi river valley eastward. Attached to the front is an upper level area of low pressure which has built widespread showers and thunderstorms just off the coast of Florida. To the east, an area of high pressure continues to funnel in deep tropical moisture from a wave just north of the Bahama Islands.



As we continue to track this front closer to the gulf coast, chances for wet weather will steadily increase throughout the rest of this work week into the start of the weekend. Tomorrow, a 30% chance for scattered showers will begin mainly late afternoon and mid evening. The morning commute however, will deal with heavy cloud cover and the potential for low level fog.



By Thursday and Friday rain chances it should increase to 40% and by Saturday, peek at 50% chances with an opportunity for isolated intense thunderstorms. Anticipate heavy rainfall lightning and breezy conditions with some of the storms cells which may make commuting a bit more challenging and slower-going.

Afternoon temperatures during this time frame will remain within the upper 80s for most of the work week with Friday and Saturday potentially dropping to the mid 80s. Humid muggy conditions will be a commonality with feel like temperatures in the 90s.



The frontal boundary system is expected to pass overhead by the end of the weekend and dryer trend will take over by next Monday and Tuesday. In doing so, the temperatures will begin to rise back to the upper 80s and potentially lower 90s.