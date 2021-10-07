MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Storm chances for the weekend

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA): We continue to drag a frontal boundary system from the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon into the next couple of days. It will continue to feed off the Gulf of Mexico and with a mild southeasterly flow off of the southern Atlantic, our rain chances within the Tampa Bay area will steadily climb.

This evening scattered storms are expecting to bloom for our interior counties stretching from Hardee and Desoto to Polk County and slowly transition towards the west. Models indicate that some of the storm cells will be rather intense. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and breezy conditions of up to 40 mph may be possible in some of the storms cells. By late night, near midnight, the are expected to disperse but widespread light showers will be common to about 3am for our counties along I-4 and south.



Daytime heating has increased as well. Today’s highs were featured in the lower 90s and we continue to see that trend moving through Friday and even potentially Saturday. Heat indices are expected in the lower 100s as moisture builds throughout the low and mid levels. This also means that we will keep to a good opportunity for storms into our Friday and Saturday



At this time, shower and storm activity starting tomorrow will be at its greatest between Friday night into early Saturday morning. Much of our stronger storm threat will lie within interior counties and will slowly float closer to the front and then finally track east as the front passes through the sunshine State.



By Sunday, the front will have passed and an area of high pressure will take its place. We will be on the southern edge of this high pressure system which will allow for an easterly flow to come off of the Atlantic and will keep rain chances in the forecast low but not out of the picture.



Daytime highs are expected to remain near the upper 80s which at this time during the month of October, will be slightly above average.