MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Still warm today; strong cold front arrives Monday bringing in winter-like temps

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Enjoy the last day of warm weather before December begins cold!

Temperatures are mild this morning and we will warm up fast. Highs today will be in the low 80s, feeling a tad muggier than yesterday.

Tonight, winds will pick up a little bit coming out of the south as a powerful cold front approaches.

The front arrives early Monday morning for the Nature Coast. A line of showers and storms positioned NE to SW will arrive by 4 a.m. The Storm prediction Center has placed most of the Tampa area in a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, for severe thunderstorms. This means an isolated severe storm is possible.

The main hazard will be damaging wind gusts in one or two of the storms. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either.

It will pass through the Tampa Bay area through the morning and exit to the southeast by the early afternoon hours.

Winds will be gusty both ahead of and behind the front.

The northwesterly gusty winds will usher in much colder air and temperatures will begin to drop early Monday afternoon.

Lows on Tuesday morning will be near 50 degrees and temperatures will only rise into the low 60s for hgihs Tuesday afternoon.

The coldest temperatures will occur Wednesday morning. In the downtown Tampa area, expect low 40s, in the typically colder spots north of I-4 expect upper 30s.

Temperatures will stay cold Wednesday but will be mild again Thursday and Friday before another front passes through keeping temperatures chilly next weekend.