MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Stay tuned for a huge warm up… 80s are coming back

We’ve got one more chilly night in store before temperatures take a turn upwards. They sky will be mostly clear, but patchy fog will develop overnight and should dissipate by between 9 and 10 am Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Sunday afternoon will be much warmer with some communities reaching 80 degrees. All next week the Bay Area will experience highs in the low to mid 80s with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

The next rain chance comes late in the day Wednesday as a cold front moves in to northern Florida. The best chance of rain will be Wednesday evening through Thursday morning before the front washes out to our north.

It will be dry, but humid for the weekend before a stronger front moves through next Sunday night.

