MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Slightly wet and warm

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA): Starting off warm and muggy today. Morning Low’s only dipping into the upper 60s and lower 70s with partly cloudy skies and low lying areas dealing with dense fog. Along the coast and just offshore, sea fog will also be a concern through mid to late morning.

Moving through the morning our northern counties will begin to interact with a cold front. Isolated showers will be common throughout our nature coast counties until around lunchtime. The front will then begin to interact with our interior counties including Pinellas County, Hillsboro county, and Polk County. By the time the front reaches this area, daytime temperatures will be near their peak within the lower 80s. This may allow for low level instability and warm air lift which could create a few isolated weak thunderstorms mainly within Polk County along I-4.

The front will continue to deep and south and track east into the latter end of the day where by dinner time, isolated showers will be possible around our southern counties. Even though this front is considered a cold front, cooler air will not exist behind this system.

A weak area of high pressure Will build in but keep north. This means we will hold off chances for wet weather during our Monday but due to a stronger easterly flow by the early evening on Monday, a few pop-up showers may develop for our southern counties. This area of high pressure remains the dominant weather feature for the entire state this coming week. Partly sunny skies and high temperatures remaining in the lower 80s will be common due to our warm air Ridge.

The next cold front is backing off in the models. It now looks to interact with our area by the end of the following weekend. Even so, at this time rain chances are lower and daytime temperatures are still above average.