MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Showers Saturday, much cooler Sunday

Clouds are in place for the rest of your Friday and into Saturday morning, but no rain is expected as the first out of three cold fronts moved through Friday afternoon. Lows overnight will be mild, dropping into the upper 60s.

A second front will come through Saturday with the best chance of rain around lunchtime through mid afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Things will start to dry up Saturday evening with temperatures dipping into the 60s

It turns colder Sunday morning with lows in the mid 50s so you may have to unpack the jacket. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

A third front moves through early Monday keeping low temperatures in the 50s with highs in the 70s through Tuesday. It warms up a bit to around 80 Wednesday with rain chances back in the forecast next Thursday and Friday.