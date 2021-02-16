Max Defender 8 Forecast: Showers Increase On Wednesday

LIVE NOW /
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight will be cooler with temps dropping into the 50s. There will be more clouds around and winds will become lighter.

Wednesday is going to be chilly in the morning with highs reaching back up into the mid 70s by the afternoon. A warm front lifts north, bringing winds more easterly and warmer temps. There is a 30% chance of rain late in the day.

Thursday will be milder in the morning with temps in the upper 60s. Through the day temps will reach into the low 80s with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will move through Friday with a chance of rain and much cooler weather to follow.

