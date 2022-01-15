MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Severe storms possible as a cold front blows through the Bay Area

Rain and storms will be developing overnight as a strong cold front moves through our area. Strong to severe storms are possible as there is a slight to marginal threat of severe weather Sunday morning. Strong, gusty wind and coastal flooding are the main impacts with isolated tornadoes also possible.

The heaviest of the rain and storms will be between 5 am and 10 am Sunday morning from northwest to southeast. Lows start out in the mid 60s with highs not much warmer. It will become windy as the day progresses with wind gusts over 30 mph.

Lingering showers are possible Monday morning, but expect clearing throughout the day. Temps start in the mid 50s Monday and only climb into the mid 60s. A couple chilly mornings are in store for the Bay Area as the temps drop into the upper 40s.

The next front is due to arrive late Thursday bringing another chance of rain, but not nearly as heavy as Sunday’s front. Next weekend will be chilly again with lows in the upper 40s to around 50 with highs in the upper 60s.