MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Records will continue to fall Monday… rain chances set to increase

Sunday was a record breaking day across the Bay Area with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. It won’t be as warm Monday. Lows start in the upper 60s with afternoon highs Monday climbing into the upper 80s which could break records. There is a very small chance of an isolated afternoon inland shower, but most of us will stay dry.

As the week progresses, afternoon highs will be slightly cooler with the sea breeze making its way into the Bay Area. It will also be more humid with dew points in the mid to upper 60s so it will feel sticky outside through the end of the week.

Rain chances increase as a cold front gets close to our area. The front is expected to move through Saturday which means much cooler weather next weekend.