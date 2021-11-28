MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rain continues overnight, sunny and cool Monday

Light showers will continue through Sunday evening and into the overnight hours, but won’t add up to much in rain gauges. The good news is a front will push all the rain to our south by the Monday morning commute.

Monday starts out cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s with a few clouds. The sky will clear setting up for a beautiful afternoon with high temperatures in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be the coldest morning this week with lows around 50 in the Bay Area and many communities dipping into the 40s. A few cloud arrive Wednesday as temperatures warm into the upper 70s.

Our weather doesn’t change much the end of next week and into the weekend with a partly cloudy sky and lows near 60. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80.