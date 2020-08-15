Max Defender 8 forecast: Onshore Flow Continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight will be dry and warm with temps dropping into the upper 70s.

Sunday morning rain will develop near the coast and push inland through the day. The rain chance is 30% with the better rain chances west of I-75 until 2PM. From noon to 7PM the rain chances will be better east of I-75. High temps will be near normal about 90 degrees.

Monday the pattern continues with a westerly flow and a 30% chance of rain. The rain will be near the coast in the morning and then shift inland. The high will be near 90 again.

Tuesday the pattern does not change much with near normal temps and a 30% chance of rain.