MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: One more warm and humid day before big changes

The first evening of 2022 is mild and cloud free. There will be a few clouds overnight with areas of patchy fog heading in to your Sunday morning. With a south wind, low temperatures will only drop to around 70 degrees.

Sunday will be warm and humid before a front moves through. The front will bring showers late Sunday into early Monday morning and also bring much cooler air to the Bay Area. Highs Sunday will be in the low 80s with lows Monday in the upper 50s. Monday afternoon will be clear and cool with highs only rising into the upper 60s.

Temperatures moderate through the end of the work week, but another front will move through early Friday bringing the chance of rain late Thursday into Friday