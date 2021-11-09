MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: One more dry day before rain chances return

After a pleasant Tuesday evening Wednesday starts out slightly warmer in the Tampa Bay area with lows around 60 degrees. Highs will rise into the low and mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Thursday starts out even warmer with lows in the mid 60s. There could be a few late day showers with a mix of sun and clouds with highs remaining in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front will move through providing scattered showers and a few storms, but moisture with this front will be limited so don’t expect as much rain as the last couple fronts. Friday will be the last warm day of the week with highs around 80.

The cool down starts Saturday with mainly dry condition and highs in the mid 70s. From Sunday through the middle of next week highs will only rise into the low and mid 70s with lows in the 50s as a second reinforcing cold front arrives early next week.