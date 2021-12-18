MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: One more day with near record high temps before a big cool down

There could be a few stray inland showers heading into your Saturday night, but it will be dry by Sunday morning. It’s going to stay warm with lows dropping into the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Isolated showers will develop Sunday afternoon and into the evening, but won’t last long as they move eastward toward inland communities. High temperatures will flirt with records once again as temps rise into the low and mid 80s.

Monday will be much cloudier with a better chance of rain late in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday marks the first day of Winter with a cold front and associated low pressure system moving in. Tuesday looks to be overcast with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs will only rise into the low 70s.

Sunshine returns Wednesday and stays with us through the Christmas holiday. Highs will only rise into the 70s with lows in the 50s after the front.