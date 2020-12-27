MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: One more cold night ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fresh off of what was our coldest night of winter so far for many last night, we’re heading into one more that will be just as chilly.

High temperatures in most places across the Tampa Bay area only made it into the 50s this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to cool quickly this evening and overnight with mostly clear skies and a light north breeze.

Low temperatures will drop back into the 30s again by morning. Another Freeze Warning is in effect for Citrus, Hernando and inland Pasco counties where temperatures could once again dip into the 20s.

The warm up will finally get started on Sunday afternoon. More sunshine is expected and high temperatures will be milder climbing back up into the mid 60s. High temperatures will surge back above average into the 70s for the first half of next week.

Another poorly timed cold front will arrive late New Year’s Eve evening into New Year’s Day. More showers and storms are likely followed by a cool down into next weekend.