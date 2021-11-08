MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: One more chilly morning before a big warm up

It turns cooler once again heading into your Monday night with low temperatures dipping into the mid 50s. Tuesday morning may start out chilly, but will warm nicely to near 80 degrees.

Low humidity and plenty of sunshine continues into your Tuesday with a few more clouds Wednesday afternoon as Wednesday’s temperatures increase by about 5 degrees. Highs will stay in the 80s through Friday with lows in the 60s.

There could be a stray shower late in the day Thursday, but I’ll call it mainly dry across the bay area. A cold front will move through Friday with scattered showers and a few storms possible Friday. Some rain could linger into your Saturday, but highs Saturday will return to the mid 70s with low temperatures in the 50s Sunday morning.

Sunshine returns Sunday and into next week with chilly lows in the low to mid 50s and highs in the low to mid 70s.