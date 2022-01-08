MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: One last warm day before a big cool down

A nice, quiet night is in store with temperatures much warmer. Saturday evening temperatures will be in the 70s with temps overnight only dropping into the mid 60s. It will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy heading in to your Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds with mainly dry conditions. Highs will be well above average, rising into the low 80s.

Big changes come Monday with the passage of a cold front so expect scattered showers with highs in the upper 70s. It turns much cooler Tuesday with lows back in the 50s and highs in the low 70s. Near average temperatures can be expected for the rest of the work week with rain chances slim to none.