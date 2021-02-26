LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Max Defender 8 Forecast: Near Record Warmth This Weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight temps will stay very mild only dropping into the mid 60s. There will be mostly clear skies.

Saturday’s high temps will be in the mid 80s again with mostly sunny skies. There will be a warm southerly flow making for a great day to be on the water or out at the beach. No rain is in the forecast all weekend long with a strong ridge of high pressure.

Sunday will be nearly as warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Look for a few more clouds around and higher humidity with a stronger southeasterly flow.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss