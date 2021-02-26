Max Defender 8 Forecast: Near Record Warmth This Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight temps will stay very mild only dropping into the mid 60s. There will be mostly clear skies.

Saturday’s high temps will be in the mid 80s again with mostly sunny skies. There will be a warm southerly flow making for a great day to be on the water or out at the beach. No rain is in the forecast all weekend long with a strong ridge of high pressure.

Sunday will be nearly as warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Look for a few more clouds around and higher humidity with a stronger southeasterly flow.