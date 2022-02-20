MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Near record highs expected this week… shorts and sandals weather

We’ve got a clear and pleasant night ahead of us with lows not as cool as Sunday morning. Monday’s lows start out in the low 60s with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. It will be partly cloudy throughout the day, but humidity will be low.

The rest of the work week won’t change much. With a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, lows will be in the mid 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s through Friday. Wednesday should be the warmest day although Thursday looks to be the day we could break a record.

A weak front stalls over our area next weekend so it looks like more cloud cover can be expected with highs in the low 80s. The front pushes through overnight Sunday into early Monday which will provide the greatest chance of showers. Next Monday will turn cool with highs only rising into the low to mid 70s.