MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: More sun, less humid, staying warm Monday

Stray showers have been mainly inland Sunday evening as a cold front washes out over the bay area. Expect a mostly clear sky overnight with no fog and slightly cooler temperatures. Monday morning lows will drop into the mid and upper 60s.

There will be lots of sunshine Monday as temperatures stay warm. Highs will rise into the lower 80s. There’s not much change in our weather this week with mainly dry conditions and above average temperatures. Lows all week will be in the mid 60s with highs in the 80s.

More humid air works its way into the Bay Area next weekend, but rain chances remain low. Lows next weekend will only drop into the upper 60s with highs in the low to mid 80s.