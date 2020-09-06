MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: More above average heat, scattered storms for Labor Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a close brush with another record high temperature this afternoon (95 degrees in Tampa today – the record was 96 degrees in 1991), scattered storms have helped to cool things down this evening.

The last of these showers and storms will slowly wind down after sunset with skies turning partly cloudy. Overnight low temperatures will stay mild only dropping back upper 70s.

Expect a similar set up for Labor Day Monday as high temperatures once again challenge records. Look for plenty of sunshine into the early afternoon with temperatures surging back up into the low and mid 90s. With deep atmospheric moisture in place coupled with an upper level disturbance passing by, we’ll see another good coverage of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms across the Tampa Bay area.

Elevated rain chances and above average high temperatures will continue much of the week ahead. Eventually, slightly drier air aloft with cut our rain chances some next weekend.