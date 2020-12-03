MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Mild Friday ahead of another cool down this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Clouds will keep temperatures milder overnight with morning lows only falling into the upper 50s. We should stay mostly dry although a few sprinkles here and there cannot be ruled out.

Expect the clouds to stick around through the entire day on Friday. Highs will be even warmer, near 76 degrees. Rain chances will only slowly increase during the late afternoon up to 30% as a cold front approaches.

The front will pass through Friday night in through Saturday morning. Expect showers and a few rumbles of thunder as it passes.

By 10 a.m. Saturday, the front will be to our south and skies will begin to clear out as cooler and drier air moves in.

Highs on Saturday will only be around 71 degrees and it will feel cool outside with a northerly breeze.

Clouds slowly return throughout the day on Sunday but we should stay mostly dry.

Rain chances will increase again Sunday night and Monday as another system passes. This system will clear out by Tuesday morning and cooler and drier air will settle into the Tampa Bay area for the middle and end of next week.

Temperatures will likely stay below average with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low to mid 50s.