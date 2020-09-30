Max Defender 8 Forecast: Lower Humidity To End This Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight temps will drop into the mid 60s with patchy clouds continuing. Temps in northern spots will drop into the mid 50s.

Thursday morning will feel like fall and by the afternoon temps will rebound into the mid 80s. Look for partly cloudy skies and only a 10% chance of rain in our southern spots. Despite the warm afternoon temps it will feel comfortable due to the low humidity.

Friday morning will be cool again in the mid 60s as there is a reinforcing cold front that moves through. By the afternoon hours temps will get back up into the mid 80s, but the humidity will stay low.