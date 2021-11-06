MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Keep the jackets handy as temps remain well below average

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back before bed! Also keep the jacket handy as low temperatures will drop into the 50s with a mostly clear sky Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will feature temperatures well below average, only rising into the low to mid 70s.

Low temperatures will be chilly through Tuesday, dropping into the 50s before returning to the 60s Wednesday through Saturday. There will be plenty of sunshine through Wednesday with afternoon highs in the 70s through Tuesday. Expect low 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

The next chance of rain will be Thursday afternoon with a few isolated showers. There will be a better chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms with the passing of a cold front Friday. Some showers may linger Saturday before mostly sunny conditions next Sunday.