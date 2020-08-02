MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hot with gusty winds, passing showers this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There is a nice breeze to start the day and most areas are dry. Temperatures feel warm and humid and it will be another hot afternoon with highs near 93 degrees. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for today with winds on the water N 20-30 kt.

Tropical Storm Isaias will come very close to the east coast of Florida, if not make a landfall right along the coast. Isaias is no longer expected to regain hurricane strength as it nears the coast and begins a more northward movement.

Heavy rain and strong winds will continue on the east coast throughout the day. Winds will be gusty at times across the Tampa Bay area. North winds at 10-20 mph are likely with a few gusts up to the 30 mph possible.

A round of heavy rain showers is likely to move through in the early afternoon. These showers and storms could produce even stronger winds briefly as they move through.

Rain chances will drop to a 20% for this evening and a 10% overnight. Lows will fall to 79 degrees by Monday morning.

Monday afternoon, as Tropical Storm Isaias moves away from Florida, some drier air will wrap around the southwest side and keep rain chances between 20 and 30% for Monday afternoon. Highs will be near 91 degrees and winds will not be as breezy.

Rain chances will be back to normal for the middle and end of the week with afternoon thunderstorms expected starting Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Update on the Tropics: