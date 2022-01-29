MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Freezing temperatures Sunday

After a chilly evening Saturday, Sunday morning will be the coldest morning of the season as temperatures dip to near freezing in the Bay Area and below freezing in many other communities.

Sunday afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine as highs rise into the upper 50s. The warm up continues through the work week with afternoon highs in the 60s Monday, 70s Tuesday, and near 80 Wednesday. Lows Monday will be in the low 40s, around 50 Tuesday, and upper 50s Wednesday.

The next front will not arrive until late next Friday which means rain chances will be slim to none until the front gets close.