MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Few showers on the way, turning cold this weekend

Friday starts out chilly with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. It warms up fast with plenty of sunshine so temps rise into the mid and upper 70s this afternoon.

The first of two cold fronts moves through this evening providing a few stray showers, but few and far between. Evening temperatures dip into the 60s with a much colder night ahead.

Temperatures Saturday morning start out in the low 50s so keep the jacket handy. Highs will only rise into the low 70s. A second front moves through overnight Sunday with a few showers possible Sunday afternoon.

Below average temperatures stay with us next week with plenty of sunshine. Lows will be in the 50s with highs in the 70s.