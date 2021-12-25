MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Few more clouds Sunday… Temps stay above average

Christmas night will be quiet and not quite as chilly as Christmas Eve. Temperatures overnight drop to around 60 degrees in the Bay Area Sunday morning with a mostly clear sky.

It will be partly cloudy with above average temperatures Sunday as highs rise into the upper 70s. There won’t be much change to our weather this upcoming work week besides temperatures a bit warmer.

Lows this week will be in the 60s with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the end of next week. 2022 starts out warm as well, but there is the possibility of a cold front moving through the first Monday of the new year which may bring rain and cooler temperatures.