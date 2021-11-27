MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: EXTRA CLOUD COVER, COOL SUNDAY

We have got another chilly night in store with temperatures dropping into the low 50s in the Bay Area with many northern and eastern communities will dip into the 40s.

It will be mostly clear through early Sunday morning, but clouds move in later in the day as another cold front approaches. Highs will be in the low 70s. A few stray showers are possible late Sunday evening, but most of the rain arriving with the front moves through late Sunday night.

The sky clears Monday morning with several days in the 50s. Highs will be in the low 70s through Tuesday and upper 70s Wednesday through next weekend. Rain chances will be slim to none with no cold fronts moving through our area as we head into next weekend.