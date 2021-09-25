MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Early Fall pattern sets up for Gulf Coast

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA): Looks like will continue this wonderful weather we had today into our Sunday forecast. That cold front finally started to pick up speed and tracked further south this evening and will continue south into The Florida keys Sunday afternoon. There’s a weak trough elongated across the Gulf of Mexico and with a very minor easterly flow out of the Atlantic, a small threat for some isolated showers and storms tomorrow afternoon is likely. That being said, an area of high pressure is building over the Mississippi river valley and continues to expand across the sunshine State. This means rain chances that we do see tomorrow will be low, ranging between 10 and 20%.

Beach and marine forecasts are looking very good for the rest of the weekend. Seas remain at 2 feet or less along with bay and inland areas experiencing smooth to light choppy conditions. Heading out on the waterways is well worth your while or lounging on the beach! Just be sure to slap on the sunscreen as UV indices will be very high tomorrow.



Accompanied with this area of high pressure is mid-level dry air which will help stabilize our atmosphere and lessen rain chances moving into our next work week. Mainly sunny to partly sunny skies will be common but rain chances will be at 10% or less through the next six days. Daytime highs will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s but due to less moisture within the atmosphere, feel-like temperatures will be very close to the actual air temperature out the door! Evening lows will be even better! Temperatures are beginning to range between the upper 60s and lower 70s. We may not be feeling the taste of fall during the afternoon but we do get it overnight and into our early mornings!



In regards to the tropics, not much is expected to impact the US let alone the sunshine state. We are still monitoring closely hurricane Sam. However, models are still indicating that the storm system will veer north in the next couple of days; completely bypassing Florida and the East Coast of the United States. There are a few other tropical waves that we are continuing to monitor but will have no impact on the US throughout the next seven days.