MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Drier weather on the horizon

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA):

With the trough finally extending across the northern part of the sunshine State, southeasterly flow feeding into the trough combined with daytime heating and mixing, scattered showers and thunderstorms are developing from Jacksonville to southwest Florida.



We will continue to build scattered thunderstorm activity through the rest of this evening with isolated chances for intense thunderstorm. The opportunity for severe thunderstorm warnings is plausible and will be more active throughout the late night mainly to the east.



These storm cells Are expected to produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds of up to 40 mph, frequent lightning, and potentially marble size hail. In regards to heavy rain, localized areas that have been inundated with rainfall from the past several weeks may deal with localized flooding issues. Major highways such as I-4, I-75, and I-275 are expected to have traffic slowdowns due to wet slick conditions, pooling on the roadways, and potential accidents. give yourself extra time on the road and take caution while driving from point A to point B throughout the overnight.



The trough will slowly move south through Saturday morning. A few isolated storms will still be plausible during the mid morning timeframe of Saturday but by the afternoon the front will have shifted to South Florida and the keys.

Behind this trough is an area of high pressure and a more stabilized mid-level environment. This will hold off major rain chances for the second half of Saturday through the rest of the weekend and into the beginning of the next work week. That being said, the gulf coast will be on the southern end of this high-pressure system which will allow for an easterly flow to be pumped in from the Atlantic. This means rain chances will still be present within the area but holding between 10 and 20%.



We may see some minor relief from the heat with heavier cloud cover and storm activity throughout today’s forecast but, overall, daytime highs will remain in the upper 80s and potentially low 90s; A few degrees above average for mid October. At least this time around, will have more of a dryer trend to the air so feel-like temperatures will be rather close to the actual air temperature out the door.