MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Don’t pack the umbrella just yet

A few left over evening showers will dissipate as we head into the overnight hours. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will feature mainly afternoon showers with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 80s.

A stronger cold front will move through late Monday which means another day with extra cloud cover and isolated rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Monday before the big cool down.

Lows Tuesday will dip into the 50s with afternoon highs struggling to reach 70 degrees. Lows Wednesday morning will drop to around 50 degrees before a slight warm up for the end of the work week.

It will stay dry through Thursday with another front expected Friday. That could provide a few showers and keep temperatures below average. The good news is that next weekend will be much drier than this one.