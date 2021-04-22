MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Crisp and cool evening

After a gorgeous day, we are in for a quick cool down this evening. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s for sunset and then sinking down into the low 60s overnight.

Friday starts off crisp and cool. Expect sunny skies and mild temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Winds will be light, out of the east northeast around 10 mph. During the afternoon, the winds will become southeasterly, which will begin to return the humidity to our forecast.

Friday night a few clouds will build and temperatures will sink down into the upper 60s.

Saturday expect partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures, topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will build out of the southeast to be between 10-15 mph and gusts of up to 20 mph.

Sunday a cold front will be sagging across our area, bringing a 30% chance for spotty showers, especially earlier in the day. Temperatures will start out in the low 70s and warm up into the mid 80s. Skies clear out behind the front.

Monday our sunny skies are back, we wake up in the cool mid 60 and warm up into the mid 80s. The humidity will be on the lower side, making for a crisp feeling in the air. Winds will be out of the east northeast between 5-10 mph.

Tuesday starts out in the cool mid 60s and warms up into the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday we see upper 60s to begin the day and then warm up a tad more, into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. The humidity begins to return to our forecast.

Thursday and Friday look even more humid with overnight lows getting down into the upper 60s and low 70s and afternoon temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s.