MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cooler and wetter pattern on the way

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA): Dry air continues to shift into the Atlantic along with our area of high pressure exiting off the south east from the Carolinas. At the same time, frontal boundary system from the Mississippi river valley slowly tracks east through the Southeast and the Gulf of Mexico and further south and east towards Hispaniola and the Bahamas, a surge of tropical moisture tracks north.



As high pressure enters into the Atlantic the bottom edge of its rotation will grab some of this tropical moisture and begin to track it onto the East Coast to Florida. This south easterly flow will then meet up with this frontal boundary system to the west which will fuel the front.



This means rain chances for the Tampa Bay area will begin to climb along with humid conditions. Prior to the front arrival rain chances will have her between 20% and 30% tomorrow and Wednesday. Daytime highs will hold to the upper 80s and lower 90s but due to the extra moisture content to the air, it will feel more like we’re in the middle and upper 90s.



The front then enters the sunshine state by Wednesday night into Thursday and increases our chances for showers and thunderstorms to between 30 and 40% for the rest of the work week. Shower chances linger into the beginning of the weekend but the front is expected to pass overhead during this time frame and in doing so, it will bring in slightly cooler air from up north.



Daytime highs through the week and will drop from upper 80s and lower 90s to the low and mid 80s with morning lows in the 60s.

In regards to the tropics, there isn’t much activity on the horizon. Tropical moisture that we are filtering in from the East Coast does have a small chance of developing throughout the next 2 to 5 days however, High pressure does pick up some of this energy and tosses it back on to the sunshine State. This wave of energy has mid and upper level dry air to compete with along with mild mid-level sheer. This means this particular tropical wave will have an extremely difficult time organizing.