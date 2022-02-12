MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cooler and wet to start your Sunday… Bring your jacket to any big game parties

Isolated showers will move into our area late evening into the overnight hours. Temperatures Saturday evening will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, but will drop into the low 60s Sunday morning as a front pushes through.

Scattered showers will persist early Sunday and become more isolated as the day progresses. In fact, we may even see some sunshine late in the day. With breezy conditions, highs will rise into the upper 60s.

Monday morning will be cold with lows in the 30s and 40s with highs in the mid 60s. There will be plenty of sunshine to start the work week with more cloud cover later in the week. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid 70s with 80 degrees or higher expected Wednesday and Thursday.

The next front is due to arrive Friday into Saturday bringing rain to finish the work week and start next weekend.