MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cold start to the week, but a gradual warm up is on the way

Temperatures will be cold overnight with lows in the Bay Area in the lower 50s. Many communities will drop into the 40s overnight so make sure you have your jacket ready for the morning commute.

High cirrus clouds will give way to clear sky Monday morning with lots of sunshine in store the next couple days. Highs Monday will be in the mid 70s with upper 70s expected Tuesday. Lows Tuesday will be in the mid 50s with lows near 60 Wednesday.

Wednesday will feature more cloud cover and warm temperatures with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances return Thursday through the weekend with a cold front coming in Friday morning. The best chance of rain will be Thursday afternoon and Friday. Rain chances will decrease this weekend.

The front will not be as strong so temperatures heading into next weekend will be in the upper 70s for highs and low to mid 60s for lows.