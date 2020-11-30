MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cold front to bring first winter cool down today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A line of gusty showers and thunderstorms is moving in from the northwest this morning associated with a strong cold front.

The line of showers and thunderstorms will drop southeast throughout the morning and early afternoon before clearing our southern counties by 2:00 p.m. The line will also likely be breaking apart throughout its journey across Tampa Bay.

However, an isolated strong to possibly severe thunderstorm is not out of the question. The main hazards with the strongest storms will be a strong damaging wind gust or an isolated tornado.

After the showers pass through your area, gusty winds will turn out of the northwest and begin to usher in the much colder, winter like temperatures for Tampa Bay.

Temperatures will begin to fall in the early afternoon hours and will be in the 60s early this evening. Temperatures continue to fall through the night and will wake up to low 50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be very cold with highs in the low to mid 60s. That’s well below the average high of 75 degrees for December 1st.

The coldest temperature we will see from this front will occur Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the low 40s along and south of the I-4 corridor. Along the nature coast, in the typically colder spots, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s.

Temperatures will briefly moderate back into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week before a second cold front passes through on Friday. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible, and cooler air will filter in behind it. While this front will not be as strong as today’s front, temperatures will be back below average for next weekend with highs near 70°.