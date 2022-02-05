MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Clouds, showers stick around Sunday with more sunshine to start the work week

Showers will linger through the rest of your Saturday and into Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s so grab a jacket heading out.

Isolated showers will stick around through Sunday afternoon, but will become fewer as the day progresses and we may even see some sun late Sunday afternoon. Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday will be a dry day with more sunshine and highs around 70, but an upper level disturbance brings scattered rain on Tuesday with highs only rising into the low 60s.

Rain clears up early Wednesday with a gradual warm up heading into the weekend. Highs by the end of the week will be in the low to mid 70s.