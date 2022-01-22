MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Clouds on the way out, cold air coming in

Rain is over, but clouds will stick around through the first part of your Saturday night before partial clearing takes place. After evening temperatures in the 50s, overnight lows will drop into the 40s across the Bay Area.

There will be a lot of sunshine for the second half of your Sunday, including the Bucs game, but it will be chilly. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees and it will be breezy at times.

The coldest morning will be Monday with lows in the 30s and 40s with a clear sky. Some northern communities could dip below freezing as a freeze watch is in place for interior Pasco county as well as Hernando and Citrus counties.

The next chance of rain will be Tuesday with the next storm system moves through the Bay Area.